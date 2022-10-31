U.S. Treasury - Readout: Stakeholder Roundtable On Investor Perspectives On Climate Change, Clean Energy, And The Inflation Reduction Act

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual roundtable with investors and stakeholders to discuss how the public and private sectors can work together to leverage incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act to mobilize the large amount of capital that is needed to build a clean energy economy. According to third-party estimates, the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy incentives are projected to help catalyze trillions in private investment in energy supply infrastructure over the next decade.

The roundtable is part of a series of discussions the Treasury Department is hosting as it solicits input from the public to inform its work implementing the Inflation Reduction Act. Nearly three quarters of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion climate change investment – $270 billion – is delivered via tax incentives, putting Treasury at the forefront of this landmark law.

Secretary Yellen was joined by White House Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Implementation and Innovation John Podesta, Treasury Climate Counselor John Morton, and Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder.



The roundtable featured 15 leaders from financial services associations, sustainable investor alliances, sustainability-focused investment firms, state-level financial offices, and community-based financial institutions.

Secretary Yellen highlighted how the Inflation Reduction Act provides the long-term certainty that investors have sought for years, while introducing new incentives to scale-up key emerging technologies, build stronger clean energy supply chains, and invest in communities that may be at risk of being overlooked or left behind. She also emphasized how the success of the Inflation Reduction Act rests on harnessing capital from a range of sources, including early-stage venture capital, large global firms, community-based institutions, pension funds, and more.

The following organizations participated in today’s roundtable:

AFL-CIO Office of Investment

Amalgamated Bank

Breakthrough Energy

CalPERS

Ceres

Climate Access Fund

Financial Services Forum

Galvanize Climate Solutions

Generation Investment Management

Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero

Illinois State Treasurer

National Venture Capital Association

Opportunity Finance Network

Raise Green

U.S. Sustainable Investment Forum



Last week, Yellen participated in a roundtable with leaders from across the clean power ecosystem and Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo participated in a roundtable on climate impact and equity. Treasury will also host roundtables on additional sectors, including clean vehicles and heavy industry.

