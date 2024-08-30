US Treasury: Preliminary Annual Report On U.S. Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2023

Preliminary data from an annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at (https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities). The final survey report, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the data, will be released on October 31, 2024.

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

A complementary survey measuring foreign holdings of U.S. securities also is conducted annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held on June 30, 2024, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 28, 2025.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of U.S. holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 at approximately $15.3 trillion, with $11.5 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2022, measured the value of U.S. holdings at $14.0 trillion, with $10.3 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities.

Table 1. U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Long-term securities 13,563 14,915 Equities 10,280 11,483 Long-term debt 3,283 3,433 Short-term debt securities 447 422 Total 14,009 15,338

Table 2. U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country of issuer and type of security, for the countries attracting the most U.S. portfolio investment, as of December 31, 2023

(Market value, billions of dollars, except as noted)

Total Equity Long-Term Debt Short-Term Debt 1 Cayman Islands 2,655 1,925 720 9 2 United Kingdom 1,491 1,061 383 47 3 Canada 1,391 839 452 100 4 Japan 1,218 991 184 43 5 Ireland 924 823 79 23 6 France 816 597 173 46 7 Netherlands 668 508 152 8 8 Switzerland 655 608 46 1 9 Germany 514 418 79 17 10 Australia 442 269 132 41 11 India 352 342 10 * 12 Taiwan 316 316 * 0 13 Bermuda 267 216 52 * 14 Korea, South 253 227 25 * 15 Luxembourg 238 172 61 4 16 Denmark 219 206 12 * 17 China, mainland (1) 217 202 15 * 18 Sweden 197 156 19 21 19 Jersey 192 145 47 0 20 Brazil 181 157 23 1 21 Spain 173 122 49 2 22 Mexico 163 95 68 * 23 Italy 155 107 48 * 24 International organizations 137 1 127 10 25 Singapore 121 74 30 18 26 Hong Kong 104 97 5 1 27 Israel 89 73 16 1 28 Norway 75 38 25 12 29 Indonesia 70 41 29 0 30 Belgium 63 48 13 2 Rest of world 983 610 358 16 Total 15,338 11,483 3,433 422

* Between zero and $500 million. (1) China excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.