US Treasury: Preliminary Annual Report On U.S. Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2023

Date 30/08/2024

Preliminary data from an annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at (https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities). The final survey report, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the data, will be released on October 31, 2024.

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 

A complementary survey measuring foreign holdings of U.S. securities also is conducted annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held on June 30, 2024, are currently being processed.  Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 28, 2025.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of U.S. holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 at approximately $15.3 trillion, with $11.5 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2022, measured the value of U.S. holdings at $14.0 trillion, with $10.3 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. 

Press Release for end of August

Table 1.  U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2023
Long-term securities

13,563

14,915
      Equities

10,280

11,483
      Long-term debt

3,283

3,433
Short-term debt securities

     447

    422
Total

14,009

15,338

 Table 2.  U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country of issuer and type of security, for the countries attracting the most U.S. portfolio investment, as of December 31, 2023

(Market value, billions of dollars, except as noted)

        Total   Equity   Long-Term Debt   Short-Term Debt
1   Cayman Islands  

2,655

  

1,925

  

720

  

9
2   United Kingdom  

1,491

  

1,061

  

383

  

47
3   Canada  

1,391

  

839

  

452

  

100
4   Japan  

1,218

  

991

  

184

  

43
5   Ireland  

924

  

823

  

79

  

23
6   France  

816

  

597

  

173

  

46
7   Netherlands  

668

  

508

  

152

  

8
8   Switzerland  

655

  

608

  

46

  

1
9   Germany  

514

  

418

  

79

  

17
10   Australia  

442

  

269

  

132

  

41
11   India  

352

  

342

  

10

  

*
12   Taiwan  

316

  

316

  

*

  

0
13   Bermuda  

267

  

216

  

52

  

*
14   Korea, South  

253

  

227

  

25

  

*
15   Luxembourg  

238

  

172

  

61

  

4
16   Denmark  

219

  

206

  

12

  

*
17   China, mainland (1)  

217

  

202

  

15

  

*
18   Sweden  

197

  

156

  

19

  

21
19   Jersey  

192

  

145

  

47

  

0
20   Brazil  

181

  

157

  

23

  

1
21   Spain  

173

  

122

  

49

  

2
22   Mexico  

163

  

95

  

68

  

*
23   Italy  

155

  

107

  

48

  

*
24   International organizations  

137

  

1

  

127

  

10
25   Singapore  

121

  

74

  

30

  

18
26   Hong Kong  

104

  

97

  

5

  

1
27   Israel  

89

  

73

  

16

  

1
28   Norway  

75

  

38

  

25

  

12
29   Indonesia  

70

  

41

  

29

  

0
30   Belgium  

63

  

48

  

13

  

2
    Rest of world  

983

  

610

  

358

  

16
    Total  

15,338

  

11,483

  

3,433

  

422

 

* Between zero and $500 million. (1) China excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.

