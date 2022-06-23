US Treasury Launches New Effort To Improve Resilience Of Its Market - Department Seeks Public Input On Additional Transparency In Treasury Market

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, in consultation with the Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance (IAWG), has taken the next step in its work to bolster Treasury market resilience by publishing a request for information (RFI) to solicit public feedback on additional post-trade data transparency in the Treasury securities market.

“Soliciting public comment on ways to increase transparency in the Treasury market is part of an effort to help ensure that the Treasury market continues to be the deepest and most liquid market in the world,” Under Secretary of the Treasury Nellie Liang said. “The Treasury market has grown significantly relative to the balance sheets of traditional intermediaries, and technology, trading, and investment practices have evolved substantially in recent years. Our efforts to strengthen the resilience of the Treasury market will help ensure that it continues to serve its central role in the global financial system.”

The Treasury market serves several key functions, including enabling the financing of the federal government at the least cost, providing a safe and liquid asset to support the flow of capital and credit to households and businesses, and facilitating the implementation of monetary policy.

The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following the publication of the RFI in the Federal Register. A copy of the RFI, which has been submitted to the Office of the Federal Register for publication, can be found here.