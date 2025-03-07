US Treasury Department Announces New Appointments

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced today key appointments for senior positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Jonathan Blum will serve as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs. Mr. Blum was most recently Vice President of Congressional Relations at the American Bankers Association, and a Public Policy Advisor at WilmerHale. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs (Banking and Finance) at the Department during President Trump’s first term, and spent nearly a decade on Capitol Hill as lead advisor for the House Financial Services Committee Financial Institutions Subcommittee under then-Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), and staff to U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), former U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-Nev), and former Ranking Member Olympia Snowe (R-Maine) on the Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee. Mr. Blum holds an MPA from the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs and a BA from Washington College.

Mason Champion will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, Tax & Budget. Mr. Champion previously served as a Policy Advisor to U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso of Wyoming. Prior to his time in the Senate, Mr. Champion served as Legislative Director to U.S. Congressman and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington of Texas. Before his years on Capitol Hill, Mr. Champion worked in commercial real estate in Austin, TX. Mr. Champion has a BS in Economics from Louisiana State University.

Sophie Delquie will serve as Senior Advisor for Public Affairs. Sophie joins the Treasury Department from the Senate Republican Conference for Chairman John Barrasso, where she served as the Strategic Communications Advisor. She previously served as the Creative Director for House Republican Conference for Chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Her private sector experience includes serving as Research Analyst for Miller Strategies and Public Relations for various start-up companies. Ms. Delquie holds a BBA in Data Analytics from The George Washington University School of Business.

Elliott Yoshio Hulse will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, covering International Affairs. Mr. Hulse returns to the Office of Public Affairs from his role as the World Bank Group’s International Media Lead for Japan, in which he led the Bank’s corporate communications strategy in Tokyo. Prior to his time in Japan, Mr. Hulse served as Communications Aide to David R. Malpass, 13th President of the World Bank Group, managing the President’s executive communications and advising the President on public diplomacy, media affairs, and digital engagement. Mr. Hulse has previously held roles during President Trump’s first term with the Treasury Office of Public Affairs and the White House Office of Communications, as well as other previous positions with the Republican National Committee and the California State Assembly. He is a graduate of UC Riverside and Diamond Bar High School.

Stephen Sandora will serve as the Counselor to the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. Previously, Sandora was a Director on the government affairs team at Mastercard. He also worked for the Financial Services Committee under Representative Patrick McHenry, with a focus on financial institutions and financial technology. During the first Trump Administration, he served as a special advisor in the Office of Economic Policy at the Department of the Treasury. Before Treasury, Sandora was an economic policy advisor to Senator Shelley Moore Capito. He received his BA from the Catholic University of America and MBA from the University of Maryland.