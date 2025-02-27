US Treasury Department Announces New Appointments

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced today key appointments for senior positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Ethan Fallang will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Capital Markets. Mr. Fallang previously was an investor, executive, and board member of Rumble. He was a partner at the venture capital firm, Narya Capital, where he invested in companies focused on using science and technology. Before Narya, Mr. Fallang served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Riverview Health Institute in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Fallang holds a BS from The Ohio State University and an MBA from UMass Amherst.

John Hurley is President Trump’s nominee to serve as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Department of the Treasury. Mr. Hurley is currently the Managing Partner of Cavalry Asset Management and Managing Member of TGK Ventures. Mr. Hurley has also been a long-time Lecturer in Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), where he teaches the GSB Investment Course. From 2018-2021, Mr. Hurley served on President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the Middle East Institute, the Board of Overseers of the Hoover Institution, the Board of Trustees of the American Enterprise Institute, and the Board of Directors of America’s Frontier Fund. Mr. Hurley graduated with honors from Princeton, where he was Chairman of the Daily Princetonian, and now chairs the History Department Advisory Board. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During the First Gulf War, he served as a battalion fire direction officer for the First Cavalry Division, and was awarded the Bronze Star. After receiving his MBA from Stanford GSB, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments and Managing Partner of Bowman Capital Management before founding Cavalry in 2003.

Christopher Pilkerton has been selected to serve as the Acting General Counsel of the Department of the Treasury. He has previously been the Acting Administrator and General Counsel at the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as a White House Senior Policy Advisor. Mr. Pilkerton began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan and has served as a Senior Enforcement Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He has been a financial services lawyer in private practice, a compliance director at a large global bank, and a senior executive at a community development financial institution. He has held research and teaching posts at various institutions, including the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, Catholic University of America Law School (CUA), Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, and Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is a former Vice Flotilla Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mr. Pilkerton holds an MPA from Columbia University’s School of Public Affairs, a JD from CUA, and a BA from Fairfield University.

Alexandria Smith will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community and Economic Development. She previously served as a senior advisor and the legislative director for Congressman Byron Donalds, developing and implementing his legislative agenda across key areas, including budget, oversight, financial services, small business, community and economic development, increasing access to capital, and tax policy. She previously served as an advisor to Senator Tim Scott. Mrs. Smith holds a BA from Columbia College.