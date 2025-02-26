US Treasury Department Announces New Appointments

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced today key appointments for senior positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

JR Gibbens will serve as Senior Advisor to the Secretary and advise the Secretary on policy and plans related to strategic investments and a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. Mr. Gibbens joins the Treasury Department from the Department of Defense (DoD), Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). At OSC, he served as the inaugural Chief Investment Officer for the DoD’s first credit program designed to attract and scale private capital in support of national security. Previously, Mr. Gibbens was Director, Private Capital Markets at Capstone Partners, and co-founded Trumbull, a technology startup. He began his career as a fighter pilot and he continues to serve in the Air National Guard. Mr. Gibbens is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Southern Methodist University, and Rice University.

Gene Lange will serve as Counselor to the Secretary. Mr. Lange has worked in the investment fund industry for over 25 years, analyzing and managing portfolios of publicly listed equities and advising about macroeconomic trends. He has in-depth experience investing in a wide spectrum of global companies, across industries and market cap. Mr. Lange was a Senior Managing Director at Key Square Capital and has also held senior positions at Jafra Capital, Duquesne Capital, and Protégé Partners. He graduated from Yale University.

Derek Theurer will serve as Counselor to the Secretary and advise the Secretary on domestic and international tax policy. Mr. Theurer joins the Treasury Department after four years in the House of Representatives, serving as Chief Tax Counsel at the Committee on Ways and Means and most recently as Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Speaker. Mr. Theurer previously served as Senior Tax Counsel in the Senate, contributing to the design and passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. His private sector tax experience includes senior roles at Exxon Mobil Corporation and the Business Roundtable. Mr. Theurer hold a BS from Utah State University, a JD from UCLA, and an LLM in Tax from New York University.

Tyler Williams will serve as Counselor to the Secretary and advise the Secretary on digital assets and blockchain technology policy. Mr. Williams most recently was Galaxy Digital’s Global Head of Policy. Prior to joining Galaxy, Tyler owned and operated his own financial services consulting firm in Washington, D.C., advising financial services companies and corporate leadership; served as a Senior Advisor at FS Vector; and was a senior policy advisor for Governor Glenn Youngkin’s campaign. His government service also includes serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Policy at the Treasury Department during President Trump’s first term, and as Banking Counsel for Senator Thom Tillis. Mr. Williams holds a BA in Economics from Kenyon College and a JD from The George Washington University School of Law.