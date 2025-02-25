US Treasury Department Announces New Appointments

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced today key appointments for senior positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Tyler Badgley will serve as Executive Secretary. Mr. Badgley previously was a Senior Counsel at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center and an Associate at Sullivan & Cromwell. Mr. Badgley also worked as a Special Counsel for Senator Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he helped to confirm Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. After law school, Mr. Badgley served as a law clerk to Judge Edith Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. Badgley holds a BA and JD from the University of Virginia.

Julia Hahn will serve as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. Hahn joins the Department after serving as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for Senator Bill Hagerty. Prior to the Senate, Hahn served in the first Trump White House over all four years, most recently as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Communications Director. Before that, she served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Rapid Response and Surrogate Operations. Hahn has also worked in media as the Executive Producer of The Laura Ingraham Show and a reporter at Breitbart News. She also worked on Capitol Hill as Press Secretary to former Congressman Dave Brat. Hahn graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in Philosophy.

Brian Morrissey is President Trump’s nominee to serve as General Counsel at the Department of the Treasury. Mr. Morrissey is currently a partner in the law firm of Sidley Austin LLP. During President Trump’s first term, he served as Deputy General Counsel for the Treasury Department and in senior Department of Justice roles. Mr. Morrissey has broad experience in government and private practice handling complex litigation, government investigations, and regulatory matters. He served as a law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Mr. Morrissey received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross and his JD from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

Jillian Wyant will serve as White House Liaison. With nearly 15 years of experience on Capitol Hill, she most recently served as the Chief of Staff to U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz, where she played a pivotal role in shaping his media presence and campaign strategy. Additionally, Wyant served as the Senior Advisor on Congressman Gaetz’s three congressional races. Prior to that, she held senior roles for U.S. Senator Rand Paul, including managing his Senate Communications Office during his 2016 Presidential Campaign. She graduated from Concordia University Irvine and was a two-time All-American in volleyball.

John York is President Trump’s appointee to serve as Assistant Secretary for Management at the Department of the Treasury. Dr. York previously was a management consultant at Accenture Federal Services where he worked with agencies across government to drive efficiency, improve operations, and deploy new technology. During President Trump’s first term, Dr. York served at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) as the Deputy Associate Director for Strategic Workforce Planning and Executive Director of the Chief Human Capital Officers Council. Before joining OPM, he was a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation and earned his BA from Kenyon College, as well as a PhD from the University of Virginia. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard as an officer aboard the USCGC Mellon, named for Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.