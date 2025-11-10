U.S. Treasury Central Clearing Survey: U.S. Firms Have High Degree Of Confidence In Readiness While Europe And Asia Lag, Regulatory Clarity Is A Key Factor

54% of firms are very confident they will be ready by the cash deadline, while 40% of firms are very confident they will be ready by the repo deadline. Also, 45% feel that they need clear rules and more detail on models by the end of 2025 to stay on track.

Regulatory direction is identified as the single most important dependency in project planning. As the report highlights, “bottlenecks will not shift without regulatory clarity.” 38% of firms expect U.S. Treasury Clearing to increase margins by over 25%, while 55% of respondents anticipate an increase in regulatory capital costs.

Two-thirds of firms indicate that they will decide whether to pass these additional costs to clients through bilateral negotiation. Key operational impacts identified by respondents included contract repapering (cited by 55% of firms) and back-office changes (cited by 66% of firms).

For buy-side firms, this impact is concentrated at the repo desk, whereas for sell-side firms, it affects the entire organization including systems, IT, settlement and compliance. 29% of buy-side firms do not expect to complete preparations before the end of 2027.

Most firms expect that operational and technology workloads will be the last to complete, indicating a heavy lift is still ahead across systems and integration layers.

“Firms are making meaningful progress, but as the survey highlights, success requires diving into the details to get this right,” said Nate Wuerffel, Global Head of Market Structure and Product Leader for the Global Collateral Platform at BNY. “The urgency is clear – not just to meet compliance deadlines, but for participants to strategically position themselves for success in a rapidly evolving market structure. Those who engage early can gain a strong competitive edge and emerge as leaders, turning a regulatory mandate into opportunities for growth.”

"FICC remains focused on providing optimal clearing services that meet the needs of all firms that are impacted by the expanded U.S. Treasury clearing requirements,” said Laura Klimpel, Managing Director, Head of DTCC’s Fixed Income and Financing Solutions. “These findings illustrate the need for firms to advance preparations as soon as possible, and we stand ready to lead the industry with education, access models and solutions that enable compliance."

"Driving transformation across long established clearing workflows requires a disciplined and coordinated effort across firms,” said Quentin Limouzi, Global Head of Post Trade, Broadridge. “With the deadlines fast approaching, firms have little time to move from planning to execution. We’re working closely with clients to help them meet these milestones— accelerating automation, innovating operational and technology workflows, and ensuring seamless integration with their clearing venues.”