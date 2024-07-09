US Treasury Calls For Large Position Reports

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is calling for Large Position Reports from those entities whose positions in the 4-3/4% Treasury Bonds of November 2043 equaled or exceeded $1.6 billion as of Tuesday, December 19, 2023, or Friday, December 29, 2023.

Entities must submit separate reports for each reporting date on which their positions equaled or exceeded the reporting threshold. Entities with positions in this Treasury Bond below $1.6 billion as of the reporting dates are not required to submit Large Position Reports.

Reports must be received by Treasury before 12:00 P.M. (ET) on Monday, July 15, 2024, and must include the required positions and administrative information. Large Position Reports may be submitted using Treasury’s LPR webform available at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/laws-and-regulations/gsa/lpr-form/. Reports may also be faxed to Treasury at (202) 504-3788 if a reporting entity has difficulty using the webform.

DETAILS ON CALL FOR LARGE POSITION REPORTS

Security Description: 4-3/4% Treasury Bonds of November 2043 4-3/4% Treasury Bonds of November 2043 CUSIP Number: 912810TW8 912810TW8 CUSIP Number of STRIPS Principal Component: 912803GX5 912803GX5 Maturity Date: November 15, 2043 November 15, 2043 Reporting Dates: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Friday, December 29, 2023 Reporting Threshold: $1.6 Billion (Par Value) $1.6 Billion (Par Value) Date Report Is Due: July 15, 2024, before 12:00 P.M. (ET) July 15, 2024, before 12:00 P.M. (ET)

This call for Large Position Reports is pursuant to Treasury's Large Position Reporting rules (17 CFR Part 420). The notice calling for Large Position Reports is also being published in the Federal Register. This public announcement, a copy of a sample Large Position Report (which appears in Appendix B of the rules at 17 CFR Part 420), Supplementary Formula Guidance, and a series of training modules are available at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/laws-and-regulations/gsa/lpr-reports/.

Non-media questions about Treasury's Large Position Reporting rules and the submission of Large Position Reports should be directed to Treasury’s Government Securities Regulations Staff at (202) 504-3632 or govsecreg@fiscal.treasury.gov.