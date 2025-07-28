US Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Sources and Uses Table

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the July – September 2025 and October – December 2025 quarters.

During the July – September 2025 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $1.007 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $850 billion. [2] The borrowing estimate is $453 billion higher than announced in April 2025, primarily due to the lower beginning-of-quarter cash balance and projected lower net cash flows. Excluding the lower than assumed beginning-of-quarter cash balance, the current quarter borrowing estimate is $60 billion higher than announced in April.

During the October – December 2025 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $590 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $850 billion.

During the April – June 2025 quarter, Treasury borrowed $65 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $457 billion. In April 2025, Treasury estimated borrowing of $514 billion and assumed an end-of-June cash balance of $850 billion. The $449 billion difference in privately-held net market borrowing resulted primarily from the lower end-of-quarter cash balance and higher net cash flows.Excluding the lower than assumed end-of-quarter cash balance, actual borrowing was $56 billion lower than announced in April.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury’s Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

