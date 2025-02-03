US Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Sources and Uses Table

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the January – March 2025 and April – June 2025 quarters.

During the January – March 2025 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $815 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $850 billion. [2] , [3] The borrowing estimate is $9 billion lower than announced in October 2024, largely due to a higher beginning-of-quarter cash balance, partially offset by lower net cash flows.

, The borrowing estimate is $9 billion lower than announced in October 2024, largely due to a higher beginning-of-quarter cash balance, partially offset by lower net cash flows. During the April – June 2025 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $123 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $850 billion.3

During the October – December 2024 quarter, Treasury borrowed $620 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $722 billion. In October 2024, Treasury estimated borrowing of $546 billion and assumed an end-of-December cash balance of $700 billion. Privately-held net marketable borrowing was $74 billion higher largely because of lower net cash flows and a higher ending cash balance.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury’s Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

