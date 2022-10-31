US Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the October – December 2022 and January – March 2023 quarters.[2]

During the October – December 2022 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $550 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $700 billion.[3] The borrowing estimate is $150 billion higher than announced in August 2022, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, greater than projected discount on marketable securities, and lower non-marketable financing.

During the January – March 2023 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $578 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $500 billion.3

During the July – September 2022 quarter, Treasury borrowed $457 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $636 billion. In August 2022, Treasury estimated borrowing of $444 billion and assumed an end-of-September cash balance of $650 billion. The $13 billion difference in privately-held net market borrowing resulted primarily from lower net fiscal flows, somewhat offset by the lower end-of-quarter cash balance.[4]

Additional financing details relating to Treasury’s Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

