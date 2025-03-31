US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Withdraws Principles For Climate-Related Financial Risk Management For Large Financial Institutions

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today withdrew its participation in the interagency principles for climate-related financial risk management for large financial institutions.

“The principles providing guidance to banks for climate-related financial risk are overly burdensome and duplicative. The OCC’s existing guidance for banks to maintain a sound risk management framework applies to all activities conducted by supervised institutions and includes potential exposures to severe weather events or natural disasters,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood. “I will continue to look for appropriate opportunities to calibrate regulatory requirements to be effective, not excessive, while ensuring the safety, soundness and fairness of the federal banking system.”

The OCC expects all banks to have effective risk management processes commensurate with their size, complexity and risk of their activities.