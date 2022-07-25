US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Solicits Research On Implications Of Financial Technology For Banking

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is soliciting academic-and policy-focused research on the impact of financial technology (fintech) entities and nonbanks on banking and the markets for lending, deposit-taking, and payment services through August 21, 2022.

The OCC will invite authors of selected papers to present to OCC staff and invited guests at OCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on November 7-8, 2022. These presentations will serve as a platform for interested academic, regulatory, and other experts to discuss research that explores how the banking system, and community banks in particular, leverage technology and respond to the growth of new providers of banking services, whether competitive or cooperative.

Interested parties are invited to submit papers to EconFINTECHSymposium@occ.treas.gov. Submitted papers must represent original and unpublished research.

Additional information about submitting a paper or research, and participating in the November meeting as a discussant, is available below and on the OCC's website.

