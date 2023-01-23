US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Solicits Research On Emerging Risks In The Banking System

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is soliciting academic research papers on emerging risks in the banking system or related policy and supervisory issues for submission by March 3, 2023.

The OCC will invite authors of selected papers to present to OCC staff and invited academic and government researchers at OCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 12-14, 2023. Authors of selected papers will be notified by April 14, 2023, and will have the option of presenting their papers virtually.

Interested parties are invited to submit papers to EconomicsSymposium@occ.treas.gov. Submitted papers must represent original and unpublished research. Those interested in acting as a discussant may express their interest in doing so in their submission email.

Additional information about submitting a paper or research, and participating in the June meeting as a discussant, is available below and on the OCC’s website.

