US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Solicits Research On Artificial Intelligence In Banking And Finance

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is soliciting academic research papers on the use of artificial intelligence in banking and finance for submission by December 15, 2024.

The OCC will invite authors of selected papers to present to OCC staff and invited academic and government researchers at OCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2025. Authors of selected papers will be notified by April 1, 2025, and will have the option of presenting their papers virtually.

Interested parties are invited to submit papers to EconomicsSymposium@occ.treas.gov. Submitted papers must represent original and unpublished research. Those interested in acting as a discussant may express their interest in doing so in their submission email.

Additional information about submitting a research paper and participating in the June meeting as a discussant, is available below and on the OCC’s website.

