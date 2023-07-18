BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Senior Deputy Comptroller For Large Bank Supervision Testifies On Climate-Related Financial Risks

Date 18/07/2023

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision Greg Coleman today testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Financial Services’ Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy on the agency’s supervision of climate-related financial risks.

 

In his testimony, Mr. Coleman discussed the OCC’s supervision activities at banks over $100 billion in consolidated assets to understand their climate-related financial risks. Mr. Coleman described the agency’s focus on climate-related financial risks as firmly rooted in its safety and soundness mandate and shared initial observations of large banks’ management of climate-related financial risks.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach