US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Security Incident Involving Email System

Date 26/02/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) this month identified, isolated and resolved a security incident involving an administrative account in the OCC email system.

The OCC’s investigation analyzed all email logs since 2022 for due diligence. The OCC identified a limited number of affected email accounts that have since been disabled.

The OCC reported the incident to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as required. There is no indication of any impact to the financial sector at this time.

