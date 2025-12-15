US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Mortgage Performance For Third Quarter Of 2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported on the performance of first-lien mortgages in the federal banking system during the third quarter of 2025.

The OCC Mortgage Metrics Report, Third Quarter 2025 showed that 97.4 percent of mortgages included in the report were current and performing at the end of the quarter, remaining unchanged from 97.4 percent one year earlier.

The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages – mortgages that are 60 or more days past due and all mortgages held by bankrupt borrowers whose payments are 30 or more days past due – also remained unchanged from the third quarter of 2024.

Servicers initiated 7,903 new foreclosures in the third quarter of 2025 showing an increase from the previous quarter and an increase from a year earlier.

Servicers completed 8,190 modifications during the third quarter of 2025, a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous quarter’s 8,419 modifications. Of these 8,190 modifications, 7,755, or 94.7 percent, were “combination modifications” — modifications that included multiple actions affecting the affordability and sustainability of the loan, such as an interest rate reduction and a term extension.

The first-lien mortgages included in the OCC’s quarterly report comprise approximately 20 percent of all residential mortgage debt outstanding in the United States or approximately 10.5 million loans totaling $2.7 trillion in principal balances.

This report provides information on mortgage performance through September 30, 2025, and is available on the OCC’s website.

With this publication, the OCC is transitioning to a new online version of the quarterly Mortgage Metrics Report that provides additional transparency into and search capability for the contents of all OCC mortgage metric report data compiled since the third quarter of 2016. On the new interactive webpage, data will be available for download in a variety of formats and based on timespan selected by users.

