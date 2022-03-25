US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter trading revenue was $713.0 million, or 10.5 percent, more than in the previous quarter.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC noted that trading revenue in fourth quarter 2021 increased by 19.4 percent compared with the $6.3 billion reported in fourth quarter 2020.
The OCC reported that
- while four large banks held 89.2 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, a total of 1,306 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives at the end of fourth quarter 2021.
- derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which represented 71.1 percent of total derivative notional amounts.
- the percentage of centrally cleared derivatives transactions increased quarter-over-quarter to 39.4 percent in fourth quarter 2021.