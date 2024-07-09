US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Renews Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee Charter, Seeks Nominations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has renewed the charter of its Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee (MSAAC) and seeks nominations for its members.

The MSAAC provides advice and information to the Comptroller of the Currency on the condition of mutual savings associations, the regulatory changes or other steps the OCC may be able to take to ensure the health and viability of mutual savings associations, and other issues of concern to mutual savings associations. The committee includes officers and directors of federal mutual savings associations of all types, sizes, operating strategies, and geographic areas, as well as from federal savings associations in a mutual holding company structure.

The OCC is seeking nominations of individuals who are officers and/or directors of federal mutual savings associations, or federal stock savings associations that are part of a mutual holding company structure, to be considered for selection as MSAAC members.

Nominations must be received on or before August 26, 2024.

Nominations of MSAAC members should be sent to msaac.nominations@occ.treas.gov or mailed to: Michael R. Brickman, Deputy Comptroller for Specialty Supervision, 400 7th Street, SW., Washington, DC 20219.

