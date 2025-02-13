US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Scenarios For 2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released economic and financial market scenarios for use in the upcoming stress tests for covered institutions.

The supervisory scenarios include baseline and severely adverse scenarios. Covered institutions are required to use the scenarios to conduct stress tests. The results of the company-run stress tests provide the OCC with forward-looking information used in bank supervision and assist the agency in assessing a covered institution’s risk profile and capital adequacy.

Section 165(i)(2) of the Dodd-Frank Act, as amended by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, requires certain financial companies, including certain national banks and federal savings associations, to conduct periodic stress tests.

The 2025 scenario and background information can be found on the OCC’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (Company Run) page. The final policy statement on the development and distribution of the scenarios was issued on October 28, 2013, in the Federal Register.

