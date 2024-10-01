US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases Bank Supervision Operating Plan For Fiscal Year 2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its bank supervision operating plan for fiscal year (FY) 2025.

The plan outlines the OCC’s supervision priorities and objectives for the year. It also facilitates the implementation of supervisory strategies for individual national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches and agencies of foreign banking organizations, and third-party service providers subject to OCC examination. OCC staff uses this plan to guide its supervisory priorities, planning, and resource allocations.

Key areas of heightened focus for supervisory strategies in FY 2025:

Financial Credit Allowance for credit losses Asset and liability management Capital Climate-related financial risks for banks with over $100 billion in total consolidated assets

Operational Cybersecurity Enterprise change management Operations Third-party risks Payments

Compliance Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism and Office of Foreign Assets Control Consumer compliance Community Reinvestment Act Fair lending



The OCC provides periodic updates about supervisory priorities, emerging risks, and horizontal risk assessments in the Semiannual Risk Perspective in the fall and spring.

