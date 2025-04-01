US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Promotes National Financial Literacy Month

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) recognizes April as National Financial Literacy Month and encourages national banks and federal savings associations (collectively, banks) to support efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial health of their customers.

Banks can promote financial literacy by supporting high-quality financial literacy education and resources and by identifying opportunities to expand access to financial services that can help build customers’ financial health.

“National Financial Literacy Month emphasizes the importance of helping consumers increase their knowledge and skills to make sound financial choices, enabling them to build wealth now and into the future,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood. “During National Financial Literacy Month, we encourage banks to consider innovative strategies to educate and empower consumers to use capital wisely, build financial assets, and understand and avoid increasingly sophisticated financial frauds and scams.”

The OCC is dedicated to making resources available to help banks support financial literacy education and services. The OCC provides resources for banks on financial capability and financial literacy topics including the Community Developments Fact Sheet on Financial Capability, Financial Health Resource Directory, the quarterly Financial Literacy Update, the Financial Literacy Resource Directory, and consumer fraud awareness and prevention resources. The OCC also has Community Affairs Officers across the nation to assist banks in supporting quality financial literacy education, services, and resources in their communities. These officers can explain how banks can support National Financial Literacy Month and how banks can find ways to expand access to financial literacy education, credit, and capital in their communities.

