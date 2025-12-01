US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Maintains Assessment Rates Tor National Banks And Federal Savings Associations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced that it is maintaining assessment rates for the 2026 Calendar Year.

OCC-regulated institutions will continue to benefit from the decrease in assessment rates that the agency made as recently as September 2025. For the September 30, 2025, semiannual assessment, the OCC reduced the rates in the general assessment fee schedule by 30 percent for assets up to $40 billion and 22 percent for assets above $40 billion and reduced the rates in the independent trust and independent credit card assessment fee schedules by 22 percent.

The 2026 assessment rates will provide the OCC with sufficient resources to ensure a well-trained staff that keeps up with emerging trends and embraces new technologies in performing the agency’s important mission to maintain the safety and soundness of the federal banking system.

The calendar year 2026 assessment rates will be in effect as of January 1, 2026, and will be reflected in assessments paid on March 31, 2026, and September 30, 2026.

