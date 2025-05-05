US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Request For Information On Community Bank Digitalization

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today issued a request for information (RFI) on the key challenges and barriers faced by community banks in the adoption and implementation of digital banking solutions.

New and emerging technologies can be important tools for community banks to meet customer demand, increase revenue, improve efficiencies, and remain competitive. The OCC supports the strengthening and modernization of community banks and aims to facilitate community banks’ safe, sound, and fair transition to digital banking, including with regard to arrangements with technology providers and supporting a level playing field.

The RFI will help the OCC better understand the specific obstacles that community banks encounter in their efforts to modernize operations, enhance customer experience, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital financial services environment.

Comments to the RFI will be accepted for 45 days following publication in the Federal Register.

Related Link