US Office Of The Comptroller of the Currency Issues Interim Final Rule On Bank Mergers

Date 08/05/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today adopted an interim final rule amending its 2024 final rule related to its regulations for business combinations involving national banks and federal savings associations. The OCC also rescinded its 2024 policy statement on its review of applications under the Bank Merger Act.

The interim final rule restores the streamlined application and expedited review to the OCC’s procedures for evaluating applications under the Bank Merger Act.

“The OCC’s actions today reduce burden and uncertainty for banks and supports a regulatory framework for bank mergers that is effective and not excessive,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood. “Making it easier for well-managed and well-capitalized banks to merge promotes competition and facilitates economic growth and innovation.”

The OCC welcomes comment on all aspects of the interim final rule, including information to include in any future policy statement.

