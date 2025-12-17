US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues CRA Simplified Strategic Plan To Reduce Regulatory Burden For Community Banks

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today issued proposed guidance for a simplified strategic plan process for community banks to comply with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA).

The OCC’s action builds on a series of reforms the OCC announced in October and November to reduce burden and tailor examination activities for community banks.

“Community banks are important drivers of economic growth and require a tailored, proportional supervisory framework that reflects their critical role in local economies,” said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould. “By definition, community banks are focused on meeting the financial needs of their communities. Today’s proposal for a simplified CRA strategic plan enables them to better focus their resources on local credit needs. The OCC will continue to prioritize community bank reforms to reduce burden and strengthen their role as economic engines of America.”

The strategic plan option enables a bank to tailor its CRA examination based on the needs of its community and its ability to help address those needs based on its capacity and constraints, product offerings, and business strategy. The proposed simplified strategic plan process would reduce burden for community banks by providing clarity on the measurable goals and the other components of a strategic plan required by the CRA regulation and simplifying the method for drafting and submitting a proposed strategic plan to the OCC for approval.

Given the flexibility provided by the strategic plan option, the OCC believes that it may be a useful tool for reducing CRA-related regulatory burden for all community banks—from the smallest retail community banks to larger, non-traditional community banks that offer their products and services through the internet.

Comments will be accepted on the proposed guidance on the Simplified Strategic Plan Process for Community Banks for 60 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

