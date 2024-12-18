US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Comprehensive Cease And Desist Order Against USAA Federal Savings Bank

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today issued a comprehensive cease-and-desist order (order) against USAA Federal Savings Bank (bank) to require the bank to correct a range of deficiencies. This order replaces prior cease-and-desist orders issued against the bank in 2019 and 2022.

The OCC took this action based on unsafe or unsound practices relating to management, earnings, information technology, consumer compliance, and internal audit and suspicious activity reporting violations. The bank also was not in compliance with OCC’s Heightened Standards requirements for large banks detailed at 12 CFR Part 30, Appendix D.

The order incorporates articles from the 2019 and 2022 orders that remain in noncompliance and requires the bank to take comprehensive corrective actions to enhance its risk governance, compliance risk management, information technology management, fraud risk management, and third-party, affiliate, and shared services risk management. The order also imposes limitations on the bank’s ability to add certain new products and services, as well as expanding its membership criteria.

Related Link