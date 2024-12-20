US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Annual Report For 2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today published its 2024 Annual Report. The OCC Annual Report provides Congress with an overview of the condition of the federal banking system, discusses the OCC’s strategic priorities and initiatives, and shares the agency’s financial management and condition.

The report highlights the OCC’s work to advance Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu’s four priorities—guarding against complacency, elevating fairness, adapting to digitalization, and managing climate-related financial risks—which collectively focus the OCC’s efforts on maintaining the public’s trust in banking.

