US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Hosts Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee Meeting June 27

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced it will host a public meeting of the Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee (MSAAC) on Monday, June 27, 2022. The meeting, which will be hosted in person and virtually, is open to the public and will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The purpose of the meeting is for the MSAAC to advise the OCC on regulatory or other changes the OCC may make to ensure the health and viability of mutual savings associations.

Members of the public may submit written statements to the MSAAC by sending an e-mail to MSAAC@occ.treas.gov. The OCC must receive written statements no later than 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Members of the public who plan to attend the meeting should contact the OCC by 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to inform the OCC of their desire to attend the meeting and whether they will attend in person or virtually, and to obtain information about participating in the meeting. Members of the public may contact the OCC by emailing MSAAC@occ.treas.gov or by calling (202) 649-5420. Attendees should provide their full name, email address, and organization, if any. For persons who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to arrange telecommunications relay services for this meeting.

