US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Hosts Minority Depository Institutions Advisory Committee Meeting April 25 And Appoints Four New Members

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced it will host a meeting of the Minority Depository Institutions Advisory Committee (MDIAC) and the appointment of four new MDIAC members.

The MDIAC meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The meeting, which will be held in person and virtually, is open to the public and will begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The OCC also named four new members to its MDIAC. The new members are

William Hurley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southeast First National Bank, Summerville, Ga.;

Jonathan Jacob, Head of Minority Depository Institution & Strategic Client Partnerships, Wells Fargo, Charlotte, N.C.;

Carlos Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ponce Bank, Bronx, N.Y.; and

Michael Pugh, President and Chief Executive Officer, Carver Bank, New York, N.Y.

They join current MDIAC members

Jamie Bartholomew Aller, General Counsel and Director, The National Bank of Malvern, Malvern, Pa.;

John Hou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Pacific National Bank, San Gabriel, Calif.;

Dr. Jody S. Lee, Chairwoman, Southwestern National Bank, Houston, Texas;

Beverly Meek, First Vice-President and Community Reinvestment Act Director, Flagstar Bank, Troy, Mich.;

Joe Quiroga, President, Texas National Bank, Mercedes, Texas; and

Kelly Skalicky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stearns Bank, N.A, St. Cloud, Minn.

The MDIAC advises the OCC on steps the OCC may take to ensure the continued health and viability of minority depository institutions and other issues of concern to these institutions.

Members of the public may submit written statements to the MDIAC by sending an email to MDIAC@occ.treas.gov. The OCC must receive written statements no later than 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Members of the public who plan to attend the meeting should contact the OCC by 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to inform the OCC of their desire to attend the meeting and whether they will attend in person or virtually, and to obtain information about participating in the meeting. Members of the public may contact the OCC via email at MDIAC@OCC.treas.gov or by telephone at (202) 649-5420. Attendees should provide their full name, email address, and organization, if any. Members of the public who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, should dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services for this meeting.

