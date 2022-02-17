US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Enforcement Actions And Terminations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released new enforcement actions taken against national banks, federal savings associations, and individuals currently and formerly affiliated with national banks and federal savings associations.
All Cease and Desist Orders, Civil Money Penalty Orders, and Removal/Prohibition Orders are issued with the consent of the parties, unless otherwise indicated.
You can view the enforcement actions for this month by clicking on the enforcement action number. You may also submit a request electronically to obtain copies through the OCC’s online FOIA site, https://foia-pal.occ.gov/ or by writing to the Comptroller of the Currency, Communications Division, Suite 3E-218, Washington, DC 20219. When ordering, please specify the appropriate enforcement action number.
All public enforcement actions taken since August 1989 are available for download by viewing the searchable enforcement actions database at https://apps.occ.gov/EASearch.