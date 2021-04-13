US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Designates Four As Senior National Bank Examiners

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today designated Brad Biedermann, Kimberly Cahill, James Calhoun, and Roberta Caruso as Senior National Bank Examiners.
The Senior National Bank Examiner designation recognizes examiners who have distinguished themselves through high-quality performance and service as field examiners, subject matter experts, and advisors on highly complex and technical bank supervision issues. This is the highest honor bestowed to national bank examiners.
"I am proud to recognize these outstanding examiners for their dedication to ensuring the safety, soundness, and fairness of the federal banking system," Acting Comptroller of the Currency Blake Paulson said. "This distinction is well earned. These four examiners have varied backgrounds but share a commitment to excellence and join an exclusive group of examiners who have earned this designation during the agency's 158-year history."
Mr. Biedermann has demonstrated strong technical expertise in mortgage banking and retail credit during his 28 years at the OCC. He has worked in Large Bank Supervision (LBS) and Midsize Bank Supervision (MBS) as a retail and capital markets examiner and functional Examiner-in-Charge (EIC) in a number of banks. In these roles, Mr. Biedermann developed and refined his expertise, with an emphasis on mortgage banking. Since 2016, Mr. Biedermann has led a team of mortgage banking examiners responsible for addressing complex and technical issues in large and midsize banks.
Ms. Cahill is an agency leader on information technology (IT) supervision. In nearly 40 years with the OCC, she has led supervision of bank and third-party service provider IT activities, supported the development and implementation of related policy, and played an important role in the career development of other examiners. Ms. Cahill is currently an IT Team Lead in LBS. In this role, she has led OCC efforts on interagency IT-related matters. Ms. Cahill has also promoted the expertise and supervision of payments in LBS and throughout the OCC.
Mr. Calhoun has 41 years of experience with the OCC and has made significant contributions across community bank, midsize bank, and large bank supervision. He served as the EIC of several midsize banks during the commercial real estate collapse of the early 1990s. In LBS, Mr. Calhoun served as the team leader responsible for credit functions for PNC and Mellon, before assuming the role as Assistant Deputy Comptroller for the Pittsburgh Field Office. In 2013, Mr. Calhoun refocused his efforts on training and developing the examiner workforce through formal training and onsite examination work in community banks. He currently serves as a Technical Expert in Commercial Credit Risk Policy in the agency's Bank Supervision Policy unit.
Ms. Caruso has been recognized for her strong technical and analytical skills in credit, capital markets, payment systems, asset management, operational risk, and compliance during her 32-year OCC career. She serves as the EIC for Citibank, having previously served as the EIC at Citizens Bank and TD Bank. In 2020, Ms. Caruso assisted in the development of the agency's approach to supervising banks focused on payment services. To enhance the agency's objective of developing payment systems expertise, she helped develop a payment systems program for LBS, including an assessment of current payments activities and development of additional examiner expertise in this field.