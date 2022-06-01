US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Designates Five Senior National Bank Examiners

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today designated Stephanie Boccio, Angela Lindstrom, James Reid, Andrea Vourvoulias, and Marc Wacker as Senior National Bank Examiners (SNBE).

The Senior National Bank Examiner designation recognizes examiners who have distinguished themselves through high-quality performance and service as field examiners, subject matter experts, and advisors on highly complex and technical bank supervision issues. This is the highest honor bestowed to national bank examiners.

"These five individuals set the standard for excellence as a national bank examiner," said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. "Their commitment to the OCC's mission to ensure a safe, sound and fair banking system is singular and representative of the best this agency has to offer. I am proud to work with them and offer my congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Through more than 40 years of service, Ms. Boccio has been recognized for her strong technical skills in capital markets and asset management, critical thinking, examination experience, and leadership. She currently serves as a Technical Expert in Bank Supervision Policy Market Risk where she brings her experience as a field examiner in the Northeastern District, a bank analyst in Large Bank Supervision (LBS), and various subject matter expert roles in capital markets activities and asset management during both benign and crisis environments. Ms. Boccio has consistently risen to the occasion to support the OCC.

Ms. Lindstrom has distinguished herself over her 33-year career with the OCC and has an impressive history of using her bank supervision expertise to serve as a subject matter expert and advise the agency on complex technical bank supervision issues of systemic importance. Ms. Lindsrom currently serves as the Lead Expert in Retail Credit in Systemic Risk Identification Support and is recognized across the agency as a subject matter expert in almost everything related to retail credit. She also is very active in sharing her expertise, developing knowledge and skills in others, developing guidance for examiners on supervisory strategies and procedures, counselling field examiners on supervisory findings, and providing the agency with the next generation of skilled examiners.

Mr. Reid is an agency leader and expert on retail and mortgage lending supervision. In his 35-year career with the OCC, he has served in various supervision roles within LBS, most recently, as the Acting Examiner-in-Charge for American Express. Mr. Reid is sought after for his expertise regularly, providing support to teams in LBS, Bank Supervision Policy, and Systemic Risk Identification Support. He not only exemplifies the technical expertise knowledge associated with the SNBE designation, he is also highly regarded by his staff and managers.

Ms. Vourvoulias has demonstrated strong technical expertise in capital markets, model risk, and international risk management during her 36-year career at the OCC. She is currently a member of the Capital Markets team at Wells Fargo where she is responsible for supervising model and counterparty credit risk. Ms. Vourvoulias has served in a variety of roles across several lines of business including working in the London Office where she supported the supervision of several large banks. Most importantly, she has displayed an incredible work ethic, high integrity, and has been a role model for women in the OCC throughout her career.

Mr. Wacker has distinguished himself throughout his career by his high-quality work performance and his contributions toward achieving the mission of LBS and the OCC. He has strong technical and analytical skills across several risk disciplines as demonstrated in his role as Team Lead for TD Bank where he leads the team responsible for evaluating enterprise risk management, operational risk, information technology, and consumer compliance. He actively pursues opportunities for his team members and supports the development of less tenured examiners helping to ensure the agency is able to continue its missions in the years to come.