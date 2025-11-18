Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Confirms Bank Authority To Hold Certain Crypto-Assets As Principal For Purposes Of Paying Crypto-Asset Network Fees

Date 18/11/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today confirmed permissible bank activities related to paying crypto-asset network fees.

The OCC published Interpretive Letter 1186 confirming that a national bank may pay network fees, sometimes referred to as “gas fees,” on blockchain networks to facilitate otherwise permissible activities and hold, as principal, amounts of crypto-assets on balance sheet necessary to pay network fees for which the bank anticipates a reasonably foreseeable need. The OCC also confirms that a national bank may hold amounts of crypto-assets as principal necessary for testing otherwise permissible crypto-asset-related platforms, whether internally developed or acquired from a third party.

As with any activity, a national bank must conduct these activities in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with applicable law.

