US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Clarifies Bank Authority To Engage In Certain Cryptocurrency Activities

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today took action to reaffirm that a range of cryptocurrency activities are permissible in the federal banking system.

The OCC published Interpretive Letter 1183 to confirm that crypto-asset custody, certain stablecoin activities, and participation in independent node verification networks such as distributed ledger are permissible for national banks and federal savings associations. The letter also rescinds the requirement for OCC-supervised institutions to receive supervisory nonobjection and demonstrate that they have adequate controls in place before they can engage in these cryptocurrency activities.

“The OCC expects banks to have the same strong risk management controls in place to support novel bank activities as they do for traditional ones,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood. “Today’s action will reduce the burden on banks to engage in crypto-related activities and ensure that these bank activities are treated consistently by the OCC, regardless of the underlying technology. I will continue to work diligently to ensure regulations are effective and not excessive, while maintaining a strong federal banking system.”

Consistent with Interpretive Letter 1183, the OCC also withdrew its participation in the joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations and the joint statement on liquidity risks to banking organizations resulting from crypto-asset market vulnerabilities.

