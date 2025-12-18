US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Enforcement Actions For December 2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released enforcement actions for December 2025.
The enforcement actions released are terminations. The OCC terminates enforcement actions when a bank has demonstrated compliance with all articles of an enforcement action; or when the OCC determines that articles deemed “not in compliance” have become outdated or irrelevant to the bank’s current circumstances; or when the OCC incorporates the articles deemed “not in compliance” into a new action. The termination actions are:
- Order Terminating the Amendment to the Consent Order with Citibank, National Association, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dated July 10, 2024 (Docket No. AMENDS AA-EC-2020-64). (Docket No. AA-ENF-2025-64)
- Order Terminating the Formal Agreement with First National Bank of Lake Jackson, Lake Jackson, Texas, dated September 17, 2024 (Docket No. AA-SO-2024-70). (Docket No. AA-SO-2025-62)
- Order Terminating the Formal Agreement with The First National Bank of Dennison, Dennison, Ohio, dated September 17, 2024 (Docket No. AA-CE-2024-49). (Docket No. AA-CE-2025-61)
- Order Terminating the Formal Agreement with The Idabel National Bank, Idabel, Oklahoma, dated December 16, 2022 (Docket No. AA-SO-2022-55). (Docket No. AA-SO-2025-57)
- Order Terminating the Formal Agreement with The National Bank of Coxsackie, Coxsackie, New York, dated October 16, 2024 (Docket No. AA-NE-2024-76). (Docket No. AA-NE-2025-59)
- Order Terminating the Cease-and-Desist Order against UBS AG, Stamford Branch, Stamford, Connecticut, dated May 31, 2018 (Docket No. AA-EC-2018-30). (Docket No. AA-ENF-2025-60)
All OCC public enforcement actions taken since August 1989 are available for download by viewing the searchable enforcement actions database at https://apps.occ.gov/EASearch.