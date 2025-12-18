US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Enforcement Actions For December 2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released enforcement actions for December 2025.

The enforcement actions released are terminations. The OCC terminates enforcement actions when a bank has demonstrated compliance with all articles of an enforcement action; or when the OCC determines that articles deemed “not in compliance” have become outdated or irrelevant to the bank’s current circumstances; or when the OCC incorporates the articles deemed “not in compliance” into a new action. The termination actions are:

