US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Changes To Organizational Structure

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced changes to its organizational structure to ensure its approach to supervision evolves to better address today’s challenges, align similar functions within the agency, and leverage opportunities for efficiencies.

The OCC will combine the Midsize and Community Bank Supervision and Large Bank Supervision functions to create the Bank Supervision and Examination line of business. Blending the large, midsize and community bank supervision activities will allow for the seamless sharing of expertise and resources to address bank-specific issues or novel needs and provides opportunities for career development and progression for the agency’s entire examination workforce.

Beverly Cole, the Senior Deputy Comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision, will retire in May after 43 years of supervision, regional and programmatic leadership at the OCC. Greg Coleman, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision, will lead the Bank Supervision and Examination office.

The OCC will also reinstate the Chief National Bank Examiner office which will include the divisions of Bank Supervision Policy as well as Supervision Risk and Analysis. Organizing risk identification, analysis and policy efforts will ensure a seamless approach to knowledge sharing and supervision.

Grovetta Gardineer, the Senior Deputy Comptroller for Bank Supervision Policy, will retire in May after 37 years of federal service, including 15 years at the OCC providing counsel, direction, and oversight of critical OCC policies and supervisory plans. Jay Gallagher, the Senior Deputy Comptroller for Supervision Risk and Analysis, will lead the Chief National Bank Examiner Office.

The OCC also announced that it is elevating its Information Technology and Security (ITS) function to be led by a new Senior Deputy Comptroller for ITS, who will serve as a member of the Executive Committee.

These organizational changes will be effective on June 2, 2025.