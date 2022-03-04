US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Amanda Freedle Named Deputy Comptroller And Chief Accountant

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the selection of Amanda Freedle to be the agency’s next Deputy Comptroller and Chief Accountant.
In this role, Ms. Freedle will lead the OCC's efforts for bank accounting and financial reporting, providing accounting counsel to examiners, the banking industry, and the accounting profession. She will assume these duties March 28.
“Amanda brings a diverse range of experience to this position,” said Senior Deputy Comptroller for Bank Supervision Policy Grovetta Gardineer. “The OCC and the federal banking system will benefit from Amanda’s experience and professional expertise.”
Ms. Freedle joined the OCC’s Office of the Chief Accountant in January 2009 as a Senior Accounting Policy Advisor, providing accounting support for large bank examination teams and serving as a member of the OCC’s National Retail Risk Committee. She most recently held the position of Deputy Chief Accountant, serving as a key advisor to the Acting Deputy Comptroller and Chief Accountant.
Prior to joining the OCC, Ms. Freedle worked in various financial services positions and as an external auditor. She earned an undergraduate degree in business from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in accounting from North Carolina State University. Ms. Freedle is a certified public accountant, licensed in North Carolina.