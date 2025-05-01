Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Financial Literacy

Date 01/05/2025

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood discussed the importance of financial literacy at the U.S. Department of Treasury Financial Literacy Roundtable on April 30.

The roundtable discussion, Empowering Americans in Underserved Communities through Financial Literacy, focused on ways to empower Americans in underserved rural and Native communities through financial literacy and education.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hood discussed how financial literacy helps drive the financial system and helps consumers build wealth for themselves and future generations. He also highlighted the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s efforts to support banks’ work to promote financial education for their customers and their communities.

