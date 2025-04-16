Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Agency Priorities

Date 16/04/2025

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood today discussed strategic areas of focus for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in remarks at the Exchequer Club.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hood detailed the OCC’s efforts to reduce regulatory burden; promote financial inclusion; embrace bank-fintech partnerships; and expand responsible bank activities involving digital assets. He also affirmed the OCC’s commitment to modernizing the federal banking system and maintaining its safety and integrity.

