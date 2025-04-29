US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Artificial Intelligence

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood today discussed the role of artificial intelligence in financial services in recorded remarks at the National Fair Housing Alliance’s Responsible AI Symposium.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hood highlighted the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) work to ensure AI and other technologies are used ethically and responsibly within the banking industry. He also discussed the OCC’s work to promote innovation in the banking system through Project REACh.

