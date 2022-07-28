US Office Of Financial Research Pilots Cutting-Edge Data Hub To Assist With Climate-Risk Assessments

Earlier today, the Financial Stability Oversight Council received an update on the work of the Council and its members to identify and assess climate-related financial risk. As part of this update, OFR Acting Director James Martin discussed OFR’s Climate Data and Analytics Hub pilot. The pilot hub will provide FSOC member agencies with access to public climate and financial data, as well as analysis and high-performance computing tools in a secure environment. This project enables the OFR to develop and test a scalable model for enhanced services to FSOC and its member agencies





For more information:

Read Acting Director James Martin’s statement here.

Read OFR’s Climate Data and Analytics Hub fact sheet here.

Read OFR’s press release here.