US Financial Stability Oversight Council Meetings

On Thursday, March 20, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) at the Treasury Department. The meeting will consist only of an executive session. The preliminary agenda for the meeting includes an update on recent Treasury market developments; an update on cybersecurity developments; and an update on homeowners insurance and natural disasters.*

