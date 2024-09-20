US Financial Stability Oversight Council Budget

Pursuant to the FSOC’s bylaws, the FSOC’s budget shall be proposed by the Chairperson and shall be adopted as the annual budget of the FSOC upon an affirmative vote of the majority of the voting members then serving.
The bylaws also state that the FSOC shall periodically review the expenses of the FSOC and the Chairperson shall submit a report of expenses no later than September 1 of each year.
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2025
FSOC budget information includes estimated FSOC expenses for fiscal year 2025, including proposed expenses related to the FDIC’s implementation of Title II of the Dodd-Frank Act; projected actual FSOC expenses for fiscal year 2024, including actual expenses related to the FDIC’s implementation of Title II; and funding and governance information about the FSOC budget. This budget represents the actual budget voted on and approved by the Council and may differ from budget documents prepared at other times, including the President’s budget and Congressional Justifications.
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2024
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2023
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2022
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2021
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2020
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2019
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2018
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2017
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2016
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2015
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2014
FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2013