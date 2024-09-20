US Financial Stability Oversight Council Budget

The bylaws also state that the FSOC shall periodically review the expenses of the FSOC and the Chairperson shall submit a report of expenses no later than September 1 of each year.

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2025

FSOC budget information includes estimated FSOC expenses for fiscal year 2025, including proposed expenses related to the FDIC’s implementation of Title II of the Dodd-Frank Act; projected actual FSOC expenses for fiscal year 2024, including actual expenses related to the FDIC’s implementation of Title II; and funding and governance information about the FSOC budget. This budget represents the actual budget voted on and approved by the Council and may differ from budget documents prepared at other times, including the President’s budget and Congressional Justifications.

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2024

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2023

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2022

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2021

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2020

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2019

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2018

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2017

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2016

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2015

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2014

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2013

FSOC Budget Information for Fiscal Year 2012