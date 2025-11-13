Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
US Federal Bank Regulatory Agencies Release 2024 Small Business, Small Farm, And Community Development Lending Data

Date 13/11/2025

The federal bank regulatory agencies, as members of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), today released data on small business, small farm, and community development lending during 2024. The Community Reinvestment Act regulations require the agencies to annually disclose these data.

The FFIEC also prepared aggregate reports of small business and small farm lending for each metropolitan statistical area and for each county in the United States and its territories. The statements are available here.

