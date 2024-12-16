US Federal Bank Regulatory Agencies Release 2023 Small Business, Small Farm, And Community Development Lending Data

The federal bank regulatory agencies, as members of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), today released data on small business, small farm, and community development lending during 2023. The Community Reinvestment Act regulations require the agencies to annually disclose these data.

The FFIEC also prepared aggregate disclosure statements of small business and small farm lending for all of the metropolitan statistical areas and non-metropolitan counties in the United States and its territories. The statements are available here.

