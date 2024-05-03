US Federal Agencies Issue Guide To Assist Community Banks To Develop And Implement Third-Party Risk Management Practices

Federal bank regulatory agencies today released a guide to support community banks in managing risks presented by third-party relationships.

Community banks engage with third parties to help compete in and respond to an evolving financial services landscape. Third-party relationships present varied risks that community banks are expected to appropriately identify, assess, monitor, and control to ensure that their activities are performed in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. These laws and regulations include, but are not limited to, those designed to protect consumers and those addressing financial crimes.

The guide offers potential considerations, resources, and examples through each stage of the third-party relationship and may be a helpful resource for community banks. While the guide illustrates the principles discussed in the third-party risk management guidance issued by the agencies in June 2023, it is not a substitute for that guidance.