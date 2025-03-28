The federal bank regulatory agencies today announced, in light of pending litigation, their intent to issue a proposal to both rescind the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) final rule issued in October 2023 and reinstate the CRA framework that existed prior to the October 2023 final rule. The agencies will continue to work together to promote a consistent regulatory approach on their implementation of the CRA.
US Federal Agencies Announce Intent To Rescind 2023 Community Reinvestment Act Final Rule
Date 28/03/2025